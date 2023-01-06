BREAKING: Jubilation in APC as Buhari Agrees to Take Important Step to Help Tinubu Win 2023 Presidency
- President Buhari has reportedly agreed to attend the campaign of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in at least 10 states
- This was revealed in a revised campaign timetable released by the APC Presidential Campaign Council on Friday, January 6
- The campaign council's spokesman, Festus Keyamo, urged APC members to attend the rallies en masse as Buhari will be present in Yobe, Sokoto, among other listed states
FCT, Abuja - The APC Presidential Campaign Council has released a revised campaign timetable indicating that President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the party’s presidential campaign in at least ten states.
A statement released on Friday, January 6, by the party’s campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, shows President Buhari be physically present to campaign for Tinubu in the following states:
- Adamawa - January 9
- Yobe - January 10
- Sokoto - January 16
- Kwara - January 17
- Ogun - January 25
- Cross River - January 30
- Nasarawa - February 4
- Katsina - February 6
- Imo - February 14
- Lagos - February 18 (grand finale of the APC presidential campaign)
Since attending the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign in Jos in November, Buhari had stayed away from campaign activities, raising questions about his commitment to Tinubu's victory in the next polls.
However, the presidency released a statement recently to address the speculations, saying President Buhari was ready to vigorously campaign for Tinubu and other APC candidates.
The president also revealed why he had been absent at the rallies.
Keyamo urges APC members to attend rallies en masse
Buhari’s decision to rejoin the campaign immediately sparked excitement in the APC presidential campaign council as Keyamo described the development as the president’s demonstration of his personal commitment to Tinubu's victory.
“The PCC expresses its profound gratitude to President Buhari, the leader of our great Party, for his sterling and inspirational leadership at this time and for galvanising our teeming members and supporters across the country,” Keyamo said.
He urged party faithful and supporters to turn out en masse in the forthcoming campaign rallies.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, told President Buhari not to waste his precious time campaigning for Tinubu.
The former vice president said this in a statement by the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation, adding that Nigerians have rejected Tinubu across the board.
According to the campaign organisation, what Nigerians expected from Buhari at this time is an enabling environment that guarantees peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible poll.
Source: Legit.ng