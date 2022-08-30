Nigerians have taken to Twitter to condemn the remarks made by Bashir El-Rufai, a son of the Kaduna state governor on the Academic Staff Union of Universities

These Nigerians believe that Bashir lacks the needed knowledge to understand ASUU's actions and strike

According to some of the citizens, the governor's son did not school in the country and can barely understand the need to achieve quality education in Nigeria

On Monday, August 29, Bashir El-Rufai, one of the sons of the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai described the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as a useless union.

Bashir in a tweet made on his personal account said that the union should be scrapped and replaced with education professionals that really care about Nigerian students.

Bashir El-Rufai has received backlash from Nigerians for describing ASUU as a useless union. Photo: Bashir El-Rufai

He also noted that making a such move will do well to translate into a better future for Nigeria and her people.

His words:

"ASUU is a very useless Union. They should be scrapped & replaced with educators that actually give a damn about students and how that translates to the future of this country."

Nigerians react to Bashir's tweet on ASUU strike

However, shortly after his tweet, Nigerians took to the reply section of Bashir's tweet to condemn his remark about ASUU and some of its activities in the past years.

Some of the citizens went as far as using an analogy made by Bashir's father against his opinion of ASUU.

A Twitter user, Obinna said the Kaduna governor seems to understand the union and their strike actions.

Pulling a social media post from El-Rufai, the Twitter user also urged Bashir to thread carefully as not to speak against his own father,

For another user, it was all appreciation for Ezinne, who like Obinna shared El-Rufai's assertions about ASUU under Bashir's tweet.

Erazuwa Unuigbe in his reaction to Bashir's opinion of ASUU said it would be important and helpful for the governor's son to understand the concept of the union and their actions.

He said Bashir has no business with this basic knowledge as he never had his university education in Nigeria

For Mohammed, ASUU is not a useless union as opined by Bashir. However, the union has done well by refusing to endorse the elites' desire to prevent the poor from having access to quality education in Nigeria.

