Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has received a major blow as governor of his state, Charles Soludo of Anambra, rated another presidential candidate higher.

Soludo described the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, as a man who is strong in his tenacity and believes strongly in Nigeria, Guardian reported.

The governor rained praise on the presidential hopeful in a statement by his chief press secretary, Christian Aburime in Awka, the state capital on Friday, January 6

According to Soludo, Kwankwaso is an exemplary figure in Nigeria's public and the country needs leaders that believe in it.

He said Nigeria is in a serious situation, adding that it is time for the progressive ones to start thinking of the ordinary man.

The former governor of the central bank of Nigeria maintained that public service is the biggest philanthropist anybody who has something can offer.

Soludo then wish the former governor of Kano well while noting that he had remained focused on what happened at the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

His statement reads in part:

“My position is that everyone should be allowed to canvas freely and allow the people to make their choice."

Source: Legit.ng