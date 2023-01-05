Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has launched the campaign for his second-term ambition in the forthcoming general election.

However, his counterpart in Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, was conspicuously absent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-off campaign in Oyo state, Tribune reported.

Also missing at the event is the PDP governorship candidates in Ogun and Lagos, Oladipupo Adebutu and Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor.

The event was launched at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the state capital on Thursday, January 5.

However, it is important to note that Governor Seyi Makinde was also absent at the inauguration of Adeleke in November 2022.

Adeleke is the 6th elected governor of Osun state and the second PDP governor after Makinde in the southwest.

Makinde is one of the aggrieved governors of the PDP, who are referred to as the G5 or Integrity group.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The G5 governors include Makinde, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

It is believed that the absence of Adeleke and other PDP governorship candidates in the southwest region was due to the crisis rocking the PDP.

The aggrieved governors are demanding for the resignation of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to give room for the southern bloc PDP in its leadership structure.

Source: Legit.ng