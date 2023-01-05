Some PDP governors are said to be in the Oyo state capital, Ibadan, for the re-election campaign of Governor Seyi Makinde

Those who are said to be in attendance are Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Governor Nyesom Wike

Others are former governors, Olusegun Mimiko and Ayodele Fayose, Makinde's wife, Tamunominini, and former Oyo speaker, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Integrity Group, otherwise known as G-5 are said to be in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Punch reports that the mission of the G-5 members is o flag off the re-election campaign of Governor Seyi Makinde, one of their own.

Members of the group who were seen on Thursday, January 5, at the ancient Mapo hall in Ibadan were Wike, Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor Samuel Ortom, and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

It was gathered that major roads leading to the venue of the campaign rally have been pack-full with PDP supporters as the security operatives are making serious efforts to control the crowd.

The Nation has it that former governors, Olusegun Mimiko and Ayodele Fayose were also part of the entourage.

Moreover, the wife of Makinde, Tamunominini, was seen at the venue in the company of a former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu.

2023 elections: Atiku gets troubling body signal from Makinde, loyalists

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state was absent at the Freedom March press conference for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, January 3.

The conference was held at the state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Moreover, loyalists of Makinde were said to be also absent at the conference.

It was gathered that the press briefing was jointly addressed by former ministers of Federal Capital Territory (state), Jumoke Akinjide, Mines and Steel Development, Wole Oyelese and former deputy governor of the state, Hazeem Gbolarumi and another chieftain of the party, Femi Babalola.

The freedom march is billed for Thursday, January Ibadan, the state capital.

