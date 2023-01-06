Former governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, will gather more than 1.5 million votes in the state

Oyetola said this in a veiled jittery message to Governor Ademola Adeleke, an uncle to afro-beat star, Davido, who has been working to ensure Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, gathers the highest votes in the state

The former governor said this while inaugurating the state chapter of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council in Osogbo, the state capital

Osogbo, Osun - Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun state, has sent a jittery message to Governor Ademola Adeleke, as he revealed that Bola Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election in the state, Leadership reported.

Adeleke, an uncle to Davido, the popular afro-beat singer, has been at the forefront of gathering votes for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oyetola vows Tinubu will get 1.5 million votes in Osun

Atiku or Tinubu: Who will win Osun during the presidential election

Oyetola, however, was defeated by Adeleke in the July 2022 governorship election in the state, but on Thursday, January 5, said Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, will get over 1.5 million votes in the state.

The erstwhile governor said this during the inauguration of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyetola, who is the state coordinator of the council tasked the members of the newly inaugurated team to intensify efforts to ensure all-round victory for the APC presidential candidate, and all APC candidates in the 2023 general election.

The former governor rolled out some of the achievements of Bola Tinubu, adding that the ruling party has presented the best candidate to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

He said:

“Osun would ensure the delivery of 1.5 million votes for the party’s flagbearer in the next presidential election.”

