Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Afe Babalola (SAN) has said Peter Obi of the Labour Party is the most qualified candidate

The founder of Afe Babalola University said the people opposed to Obi's presidential aspiration are those involved in plunging the country into underdevelopment

Meanwhile, the legal icon had earlier said the winner of the forthcoming presidential poll will be the highest spender, not the best among the candidates

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Afe Babalola (SAN), the founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, has described Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, as the most qualified candidate to lead Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune reported that Babalola made the statement when Obi paid a courtesy visit to his university on Thursday, January 5, in Ado-Ekiti.

Afe Babalola (SAN) says Peter Obi is the most qualified presidential candidate to lead Nigeria. Photo credits: @Opetuyii, @PeterObi

2023 presidency: Afe Babalola reveals those who are against Peter Obi

Speaking further, Babalola said the only people opposed to Obi's presidential aspiration are those who participated in plunging the country into its current state of underdevelopment.

“Unless you are part of the old system that has brought us to where we are, there is no way you will oppose a young man like Mr Peter Obi, an untainted, young, educated man with ideas from being the president of Nigeria,” he said.

I share a similar attribute with Peter Obi, says Babalola

The legal icon also said he shares a similar attribute with Obi based on their passion for education.

His words:

“We have a common ground, and that common ground is that he will give education a rightful place in his administration."

Babalola, however, said, unlike Obi, he never had a conventional education, stating that he studied privately, obtained his A Level and passed the entrance into university by correspondence.

The respected senior lawyer said it was education that made him who he is today.

“I will celebrate 60 years of my call to Bar this year and by the grace of God, Peter Obi will be there. He is the most qualified to lead this country,” Babalola was quoted as saying.

2023 presidency: Highest spender will win, not the best candidate, says Babalola

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Babalola stirred reactions from Nigerians after saying the forthcoming 2023 presidential election will be won by the highest spender and not the best among the candidates.

He said this at a media briefing in Ado Ekiti.

It is the person who has the money that will win,” the legal icon said.

