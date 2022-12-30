The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, had denied having any deal with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, on his arrival with other G5 governors in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, asked the media to present the evidence that he held a meeting with Tinubu, carriers of the news to present evidence of his alleged interview with the BBC.

The governor also alleged that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been having meetings with some APC governors, but the Nigeria media had refused to publish that.

He said he and his colleagues are aware of the meeting between Atiku and some APC governors in Dubai, accusing the media of being biased.

Wike maintained that he will not hide it if he made any agreement with any presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 election.

See the video of the press conference here:

The G5 governors travelled to London in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, December 28, on what could be described as a strategic meeting.

There has been uncertainty about the preferred presidential candidate of the aggrieved PDP governors in the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng