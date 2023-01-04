The face-off between former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara Governor has taken a different turn

This is as Saraki took legal action against the APC Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, demanding an apology and N20 billion

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker earlier requested Gov Abdurazaq to retract his claims that he (Saraki) embezzled the UBEC Fund while governor of the state

A report by The Nation has it that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has demanded N20 billion from Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over an alleged malicious statement against him.

Counsel to the former Kwara governor, Afe Babalola & Co, in a December 30 letter to Abdulrazaq, also demanded an apology and a retraction of the allegation.

Saraki takes legal action against Kwara governor. Photo credit: Kwara State Government, Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

Saraki sues Kwara governor, makes huge demand

It is concerning alleged mismanagement of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Part of the letter reads:

“Our client emphatically denies your statement quoted above and reiterates that there is no iota of truth to same.

“Our client believes that you ought to know that as the Senate President, he was not the executive governor of Kwara State, so he could not have been involved in any form of embezzlement of the funds of Kwara State.

“Furthermore, there is no evidence that, as Senate President, our client relied on his office or position to shield anyone from investigation and prosecution.

“It has not been mentioned that our client was in the habit of blackmailing MDAs with the non-passage of their budget while he was Senate President.

“Nonetheless, you chose to make this statement against our client.

“Our client states that your statement is malicious, unwarranted and intended to incite reasonable members of the public, particularly the electorate in Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole, against him.”

A legend has gone home: Saraki, other Nigerians share beautiful tributes as Pele dies

In another development, Nigerians joined millions of football lovers worldwide to mourn the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento popularly known as Pele.

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the “beautiful game,” died at the age of 82.

He had been in and out of hospital in recent months after a tumor was found on his colon.

How PDP, Atiku plan to ruin Wike, Makinde, other G5 governors' political careers in tit-for-tat permutation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the decision of the PDP to suspend its aggrieved 5 governors and collapsed the party's structure may be a huge blow to Nyesom Wike's camp.

Wike and his allies have been reported to be planning to endorse another presidential candidate aside from Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

Although Wike and his camp have denied such, if the report turned out to be the truth, then the governors maybe the unexpected casualties.

Source: Legit.ng