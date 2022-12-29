Nigerians have joined millions of football lovers worldwide to mourn the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento popularly known as Pele.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the “beautiful game,” died at the age of 82.

He had been in and out of hospital in recent months after a tumor was found on his colon.

Pele scored a world record 1,281 goals, and is the only player ever to win the World Cup three times.

Pele's 1,281 goals in 1,366 games, as tabulated by FIFA's website, came at a startling rate of 0.94 per match. Some of those were friendlies or came in games played as part of his military service, but he was just as prolific in official tournaments, with 757 goals in 812 games.

Pele had suffered from a series of health issues in recent years, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided. He reduced his public appearances, but remained active on social media.

Tributes from Nigerians

Dayo Williams:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The one good thing about the transition of Pele is that we won't be short of well-written obituaries about his life and times. There are some media organizations with specialist obituary writers with an obituary desk.

"I can bet with my last card that Washington Post or the New York Times must have started writing the obituary of Pele more than a decade ago or earlier than that. They'd just be updating it until the final hours. The Athletic, the sports department of the WP, will do adequate justice to the memorialization of the great Pele."

Bukola Saraki:

"The death of Brazilian football legend Pelé has shaken the world. He was undeniably gifted, and his name will remain immortalized in our minds. He will be remembered as one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport.

"I recall watching him play and admiring his superb footballing ability in awe. He inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to live on in the countless players he has influenced.

"Today, as the world pays homage to one of the greatest footballers of all time, we honour his greatness and recognize the immense impact he had on the game. It is hard to imagine a world without Pelé, but we take solace in knowing that his memory and legacy will live on.

"I express my sincere condolences to his family, friends and the people of Brazil during this difficult time. He will be dearly missed."

Source: Legit.ng