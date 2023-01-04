The former PDP BOT chairman, Senator Walid Jibril, is super confident that Governor Wike and his colleagues in the G5 will work for Atiku

Senator Jibril who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday, January 4, in Nasarawa state, also said the crisis tearing the PDP apart would be resolved before the 2023 general election

The PDP leader also spoke on why he resigned from his position as the PDP BOT chairman, saying it had nothing to do with the G5 saga

Marmara, Nasarawa state - Senator Walid Jibril, the immediate past Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed confidence that the G5 Governors will back the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP leader, according to Vanguard, expressed assurance that the aggrieved governors would not leave the PDP in spite of the current crisis rocking the party.

Senator Walid Jibril, former PDP BoT chairman, said the G5 Governors will back Atiku. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Legit.ng gathers that Senator Jibril made this known when he spoke with newsmen in Marmara, Nasarawa state on Wednesday, January 4.

He added that the crisis would be resolved before the general elections.

According to Senator Jibril, considering his closeness with the governors and the spirit of oneness in the party, he is confident that his friends, the G5 Governors, will work in the interest of the party and country.

2023 elections: What the G5 Governors are doing, Walid reveals

The former PDP BOT chairman said the G5 Governors are only testing Nigerians' reactions and will fully reconcile with the party soon.

His words:

“The G5 Governors are only testing Nigerians, very soon the governors would reconcile fully because they are prepared to give hope to Nigerians who have been subjected to hardship since the advent of the APC administration.

“Before my resignation, possible mechanisms have been deployed and are still being deployed to reconcile the two parties involved. The matter is very easy and simple to be kept behind us."

He added:

“The G5 governors are going nowhere and they are with us. We are seeing them and what they are doing. It will also interest you to know that they are only testing Nigerians."

Why I resigned as PDP BOT chairman - Jibril

Meanwhile, Senator Jibril denied resigning his position as PDP BOT Chairman because of the G5 Governors' saga.

According to the PDP leader, he resigned based on mutual understanding.

2023: Anxiety for Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi as G5 Governors storm Ibadan to declare stance on presidential candidates

Meanwhile, there are indications that Governor Wike and his colleagues in the Integrity Group will storm Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Thursday, January 5.

The mission of the G5 is to flag off the re-election campaign of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Also, they will reportedly use the avenue to give their stance on the presidential candidates of major parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

