Some aggrieved PDP governors known as G-5 are about to storm Oyo state to flag the re-election campaign rally of one of their own, Governor Seyi Makinde

Sources claim that Governor Nyesom Wike and his colleagues will be in Oyo on Thursday, January 5, to also make their position known on which presidential candidate to support in 2023

It was also gathered that the G-5 will utilise the rally to speak on their stance on the PDP's presidential ticket

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ibadan, Oyo - There are indications that Governor Nyesom Wike and his colleagues in the Integrity Group will storm Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Thursday, January 5.

Guardian gathered that the mission of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s G-5 is to flag off the re-election campaign of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The PDP governors will also make their position known on the party's presidential ticket (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Also, the G-5 will use the avenue to give their stance on the presidential candidates of major parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

For this reason, there seems to be anxiety in the camps of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) whose flagbearers, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi, respectively, are believed to be possible options instead of Atiku Abubakar whom Wike and his allies are at odds with.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

There are also talks from sources close to the G-5 that during the rally, they will reinforce their position regarding their grouse with the party’s presidential ticket.

One of the sources said:

“They will give direction of where they are going but may not mention the name of the presidential candidate to avoid being accused of anti-party offence and to protect their different political interests."

This is amid Governor Samuel Ortom’s preference for Obi, although his colleagues are yet to agree on a particular candidate.

2023 elections: Atiku gets troubling body signal from PDP gov, loyalists

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state was absent at the Freedom March press conference for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, January 3.

The conference was held at the state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Moreover, loyalists of Makinde were said to be also absent at the conference.

Source: Legit.ng