The transfer of the Chaplain and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to the monastery has sparked reactions

Many Nigerians on social media have expressed disbelieve with some questioning the motive of the Catholic Church

Recall that the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, sanctioned the transfer of the outspoken priest

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, has transferred the Chaplain and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to the monastery.

Consequently, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi has been named to replace him (Mbaka) as the new chaplain of the Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy.

This decision by the Catholic Secretariat has drawn the ire of Mbaka’s supporters, who protested the decision and chased the new chaplain out of the ministry.

This came as the church issued a clarification on the reports of the transfer.

Nsikak-Umoh noted that Mbaka was the one who recommended his replacement to head the ministry for the time he would be away ‘in solitude’ and not the Bishop of the Enugu Diocese, Most Revd Callistus Onaga.

According to him, it was with the approval of Onaga, that Mbaka introduced Amadi as the new interim leader of the ministry to worshippers, pending his return; a move which was greeted with protests by some faithful.

The statement read, “Going by an interview with the Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Ben Achi, Very Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was not removed from the Adoration Ministry, as many reports are suggesting.

“Rather, according to Fr. Achi, since it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude, to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him, he was allowed to propose a priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

“With the approval of his bishop, on Sunday, October 2, 2022, Fr. Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers.

“Unfortunately, some people were still not pleased and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains.

One of his supporters who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said “All along, the Bishop has been trying to take over the Adoration Ministry. But I can assure you that no priest will succeed there. So long as Fr. Mbaka is not there, nobody will come there to worship.”

