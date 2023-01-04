The APC does not want the PDP G-5 to endorse Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 presidential election

This was made known on Tuesday, January 3, by the spokesman of the ruling party's presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo

Keyamo who boasted that the aggrieved PDP can back any candidate of the choice noted that it must not be Atiku

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has said that any presidential candidate endorsed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 will favour Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in the 2023 general elections.

This was the submission of Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the APC campaign organisation on Tuesday, January 3, during his interview with Channels TV.

Keyamo said the PDP G-5 can endorse any presidential candidate but not Atiku (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Keyamo who is also the minister of state for labour and employment stated that Governor Nyesom Wike and his PDP allies can endorse any presidential flagbearer, so long as it is not Atiku Abubakar.

He said:

“If they go to Peter Obi, win-win for APC, if they come to us, it’s a plus. Anywhere they go, except Atiku Abubakar, is a win-win for us. Even the votes they are taking to Labour Party will also not give victory to the party."

This gives rise to the claim that the APC recognises the fact that Atiku is a serious rival for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking further, Keyamo bragged that no amount of endorsement for Peter Obi by the G-5 will make him win the 2023 polls.

Making a wild boast, the minister noted:

“It’s not that people expect them to win. No, Labour Party will not win. I can bet with anything that is precious to me on earth. I can tell you, and I am that confident. I put it down that they will not win.”

The APC campaign council's spokesman added that whatever move the G-5 take will ultimately work well for Tinubu and APC.

His words:

“No. look. I want all Nigerians to know this including the APC supporters. We want to address our base. Either way G-5 goes, it’s a win-win situation for the APC because this G-5 is a component of the PDP. It is a strong component of the PDP.

"Because the votes that they are taking to Labour party will not give Labour Party victory.”

Source: Legit.ng