Festus Keyamo (SAN), the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has reacted to the endorsement of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by Olusegun Obasanjo and Edwin Clark.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, January 3, Keyamo noted that the development has only paved the way for APC's victory.

Keyamo who doubles as the the minister of sate for labour and employment said that the endorsement means doom for Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the various component that brought the opposition party close to victory in 2019 are breaking ties with it.

He asserted that with the scope of things and current arrangements, it is now obvious to the APC is coasting to victory.

Mentioning names, the minister said Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, two former PDP chieftains, are among those upsetting the political terrain.

Keyamo stated:

“I think we can say confidently today that the PDP campaign has collapsed. The PDP as a party has also collapsed. The various components of the party in 2019 are the ones pulling out of that coalition. Nothing has affected APC.

“If you look at 2019, every single component of that coalition they formed both inside and outside the party against the APC has virtually collapsed. The PANDEF endorsed Atiku 2019, Edwin Clark is a member of the PANDEF, Ohaneze, Afenifere and Middle belt forum also endorsed Atiku in 2019.

“The various factors we have now that have upset the political terrain are Peter Obi and Kwankwaso, they were the components of the PDP in 2019. Those are the two factors that have upset the political terrain.

“We can confidently say the wheels of PDP have fallen off internally. I don’t take the view of what some of my colleagues are doing by condemning Obasanjo. I am excited by the endorsement of Obasanjo against Atiku and Peter Obi.

“The endorsement of Obasanjo is not against APC but against Atiku because he supported him in 2019. If you heard what Nyesom Wike said it is a tragedy that your former boss who should give you a pass mark has decided to endorse somebody else. In other words, Obasanjo endorsing Atiku in 2019 was because of Peter Obi..."

Source: Legit.ng