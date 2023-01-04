The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has promised not to release the state APC chairman, Stanley Emegha, and Rep candidate of the party, Eni Uduma Chima

Emegha and Chima are being detained over the death of 2 persons when their supporters clashed at the Afikpo south local government area of the state

Umahi said he understand the implication of the continued detention of the 2 APC chieftain because of the electioneering season but believe Jesus is on his side

Afikpo, Ebonyi - David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, has promised not to consider the release of the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Emegha over the killings at Ekoli Edda in Afikpo south local government area of the state.

The governor also made the same vow for the party's house of reps candidate for Afikpo north/Afikpo south federal constituency, Eni Uduma Chima, until those behind the killings are arrested, PM News reported.

Umahi vow not to release APC chairman, house of reps candidate from detention Photo Credit: David Umahi

Why Umahi detain APC chairman in Ebonyi

It was reported that the 2 chieftains of the ruling party are from the area and there was a violent encounter between their supporters that led to the killings of two persons.

Umahi made his decision known when he visited the scene of the incident without notice on Tuesday, January 3, and added that his administration would continue to work hard to arrest the culprits

According to the governor, a joint security task force would continue to be present at the Ekoli Edda until normalcy is restored in the area.

He said:

“I will not release any of your children that I am holding until all those behind the killings are identified and prosecuted.

Umahi said he understood the fact that the detention of the APC chieftains could cost the party to lose some votes but believed that with Jesus on his side, he is going to win.

The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, had fined his own political party, APC, for violating his Executive Order 3 of 2022

Umahi is asking his party to pay the sum of N5 million into the account of the state for pasting posters on flyover bridges, electric poles and many other unlawful places

Executive Order 5 prohibited political parties from making use of markets, parks, and schools as campaign grounds as well as pasting posters on critical infrastructure without the government's clearance

Source: Legit.ng