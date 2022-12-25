Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi, has fined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state the sum of N5 million for violating the state's Executive Order 3 of 2022.

The order forbade political parties from using public places like schools, parks and markets for political activities without getting clearance from the state government.

The order, which was signed by Umahi in November, prohibited political parties from pasting posters on critical infrastructure without getting approval from the state government.

The fine slammed on the APC, which is also the governor's party, is contained in a statement signed by Uchenna Orji, Umahi's commissioner for information and orientation, in Abakaliki, the state capital on Sunday, December 25.

Umahi lamented that his party had continued to paste posters on electric poles, concrete roads, meridians and flyover bridges.

Aside from the APC, other parties found guilty of this act included the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

Orji argued that the APC started it when it flagged off its presidential and governorship campaign in the state, adding that the ruling party littered the infrastructures with posters and made other political parties do the same.

Source: Legit.ng