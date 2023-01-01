Some people are silently working in their states to ensure that Atiku Abubakar defeats Tinubu and Peter Obi

One of such people is Eta Uso, a media aide to the former vice president, who has started taking the campaign from one place to the other

The Peoples Democratic Party's presidential election is one of the top contenders as Nigerians vote in a new leader in about 50 day time

In effort to ensure the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over his opponents in other political parties in the forthcoming general elections, Eta Uso, a media aide to the Peoples Democratic Presidential candidate (PDP) has met with the state woman leader for the party in Calabar.

In a video shared online by Nnadi and sighted by Legit.ng, the woman leader, Hon. Mrs Florence Inyang declared that the people of Calabar will vote the PDP presidential candidate as president.

Eta Uso is working to ensure Atiku wins in 2023.

Going further, the woman leader added that Uso's factor is also an added advantage that will embolden the people of Calabar to vote for the former vice president.

Hon. Inyang's husband while speaking also declared that he would ensure that Atiku wins in the state.

This comes as the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization dismissed the endorsement of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign, the support for the LP presidential candidate by Obasanjo is his personal wish opinion which does not reflect the position of an overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the country.

Tinubu's ambition suffers serious setback as powerful APC chieftain dumps party, gives reason

Meanwhile, Ahmed Gumel, a former deputy governor of Jigawa state, has resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gumel, who was a governorship aspirant of the APC in the 2022 primary in the state, cited intra-party conflict and members' disunity as his reason for leaving the part. The APC stalwart made this known in a letter directed to the APC chairman, stating his respect and regard for the party.

Although Gumel did not disclose his next political move, there are insinuations that he may return to the PDP, the party he left in 2015.Also, Gumel's resignation could threaten the chances of Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng