Govenor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state, has claimed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is medically fit to lead Nigeria if he wins the 2023 presidential election

Badaru made this declaration on Tuesday, January 3, during Tinubu's town hall meeting with Muslim leaders in Kano

The Jigawa governor said this in reaction to suspicious and claims that the APC's flagbearer is battling with a ill-health

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kano state - The governor of Jigawa, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, on Tuesday, January 3, reacted to claims that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not in good health.

During Tinubu's town hall meeting with Muslim leaders in Kano state on Tuesday, Badaru stated that Tinubu is physically and mentally healthy, contrary to mischievous insinuations.

The Jigawa governor said Tinubu is medically fit (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Governor Baduru said:

"People spread fake news about his health status. We that are with him know that he is very healthy. Aside bodily health, he has very high mental alertness."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Baduru recounted how he joined Tinubu on a recent trip to London and Saudi Arabia where they had the stressful lesser hajj ritual and came back to Nigeria without having any rest.

Also claiming that Tinubu has deep regard for Nigerians and is dependable, the Jigawa governor added:

"Tinubu has deep respect for our people and we have found in him a dependable friend who will not shame us, by the grace of God."

Some moments of Tinubu's time in Kano on Tuesday were captured in a video shared on Twitter by Tinubu Support Group (TSG).

See the video below:

Can a sick man do that? Tinubu boasts about his fitness to become president of Nigeria

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has once again dismissed insinuation that he is battling ill health.

The former Lagos state governor dismissed the claim during an interview with Kano-based Freedom Radio which it monitored.

Responding to the question about his heath, the presidential candidate said:

"Ah! I told you where I am now. I just finished performing the the umrah. I did the seven rounds of tawaf, I did the seven trips between safa and Marwa. Can a sick person do that? That is stale news, my brother. People who are making those insinuations have nothing else to say but lies and rubbish..."

Source: Legit.ng