Once again, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC Bola Tinubu has dismissed reports about the state of his heath

According to the former Lagos state governor, he recently finished performing the the umrah among other things

Going further, he added that he has moved round the country to campaign - a move that cannot be embarked upon by a sick person

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has once again dismissed insinuation that he is battling ill health.

Daily Trust reports that the former Lagos state governor dismissed the claim during an interview with Kano-based Freedom Radio which it monitored.

Responding to the question about his heath, the presidential candidate said:

"Ah! I told you where I am now. I just finished performing the the umrah. I did the seven rounds of tawaf, I did the seven trips between safa and Marwa. Can a sick person do that? That is stale news, my brother. People who are making those insinuations have nothing else to say but lies and rubbish.

"I have moved round, spoke at different platforms and stood for hours to address different audiences. Before they said I could not walk, they said I could not stand, they are shamed. Since the campaign started I have marshalled more original ideas than anyone else. I have demonstrated knowledge, experience and great capacity to be on top of issues in the country.

"And this job is about ideas and issues regarding leadership of our country. I have all it takes to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I am asking people of the country to have confidence and respect for that, look at my background and my previous assignments. I want to serve the country and serve the country very well."

