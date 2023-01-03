Ahead of the February presidential election, ASUU has urged Nigerians to vote for leaders who value education to avoid strikes in the universities

Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of the Union, stated that industrial actions would stop the day Nigeria has a leader who values and invests in education

Osodeke said the current government did not value education while lamenting that this administration dissolved its committee during negotiations because of the industrial court ruling

As the 2023 election gets closer, individuals and groups have begun to throw their weight behind their preferred presidential candidates or explain how Nigerians should vote in the poll.

The latest in this category is the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has urged Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate that values education, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of ASUU disclosed this position in an interview on Monday, January 2.

The duo said the only way industrial action could be avoided in the next administration is when Nigerians vote for leaders who have strong beliefs in education.

Osodeke maintained that education is the catalyst for the growth of the nation but the current administration does not believe in it.

According to him:

"The motivation for development for any government is an investment in education, especially tertiary education.“

The academics also posited that the strike was not really the issue but there is a symptom that something is wrong.

Osodeke said the day will have a government that is serious and ready to invest in education, is the day industrial actions will stop in Nigerian universities.

He lamented that the union was negotiating with the government but the current administration disbanded the committee because it believed an industrial court has ordered the union to resume.

