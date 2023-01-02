The chances of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, in the 2023 election has continued to face threats from different part of the country.

The latest hit on Atiku is the 2 prominent chieftains of the PDP that joined the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the Funkaye and Dukku local government areas of Gombe state, Daily Independent reported.

Mohammed Kari Bajoga, former PDP chairman in Funkaya LGA and Bakari Umaru Bawa, ex-financial secretary of the party in Dukku LGA, joined the NNPP with hundreds of their supporters.

Kari Bajoga was welcomed into the NNPP by the party chairman of the LGA chairman, Bello Mamuda, who also presented him with his membership card of the NNPP.

The former PDP chieftain said he joined the NNPP because it is the party to beat in the 2023 election, adding that both APC and PDP have lots their bearings.

Source: Legit.ng