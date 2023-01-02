The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that his reason for going to Mecca for lesser hajj often to for spiritual rebirth

Tinubu disclosed that he likes undergoing the lesser hajj adding that it is his personal way of spirituality

The presidential hopeful also spoke on how opposition members coined his words and publish fake news about him while reiterating his commitment to remove the subsidy if elected

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed the reason he likes travelling to Umrah, the lesser hajj in Mecca.

Tinubu, while speaking with Kaduna-based freedom radio in Saudi Arabia, disclosed that his journey to the holy land is always personal.

Tinubu reveals why he likes travelling to Mecca Photo Credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

The APC presidential candidate said he loved travelling for the lesser hajj because it is a spiritual rebirth that he does not joke with.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, 2023 election

Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the APC presidential campaign council, shared the link to the excerpt of the interview on his Twitter page.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I am here in Saudi Arabia. It is a personal trip. It is a trip for spiritual rebirth. I like coming to perform the Umrah every now and then. It is an opportunity to connect with almighty Allah, Lam ya lid wa lam yulad. We need his guidance. Nigeria is in need of prayers and that is why we are here praying for our country, self and the society."

In the excerpt, Tinubu lamented how the oppositions manipulate his words and publish lots of fake news about him.

He also reiterated his position on his plan to remove the fuel subsidy if elected as president in the 2023 election.

"Every votes is a testament of renewed hope": APC urges Nigerians to shun vote buying in 2023

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has urged Nigerians to shun vote buying in the 2023 election and defend Nigeria's democracy in the February poll.

Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the APC presidential campaign council, made the call in a new year greeting the party sent out to Nigerians.

The council also urged Nigerians to come out and vote in mass for the APC in the 2023 election, adding that each vote is a testament to renewed hope.

Fresh trouble hits Tinubu's ambition as Buhari's minister's in-law dumps APC for PDP, gives Reason

Zayyanu Wamakko, the nephew of the former governor of Sokoto state has dumped the camp of Bola Tinubu and the APC to join the PDP.

His defection was disclosed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal's special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammed Bello.

According to Bello, Zayyanu joined the PDP during a rally of the party at the constituency of the former governor.

Source: Legit.ng