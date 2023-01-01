The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that it will wait till its 5 aggrieved governors publicly their preferred presidential candidate, before taking action against them.

According to AriseTV, the decision of the PDP followed a report that the governors have endorsed the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The aggrieved governors known as G5 or Integrity Group are led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state. Others are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Wike and his allies have withdrawn their support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP over the refusal of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to honour his words and resign to pave way for the southern chairmanship of the party.

Aminu Tambuwa, the director general of the PDP presidential campaign council, disclosed the position of the party while reacting to the report.

The governor of Sokoto state also noted that the PDP is a law-abiding political party and would not take any action based on mere speculation.

He said:

“It is not a war of attrition. I always submit that in this business, whatever it is that you are doing, even if you try to hide it, it will come out. You cannot plan and execute a political project in your bedroom. You must come out with it."

