Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has returned to Nigeria after being away for a spiritual journey in Saudi Arabia.

The presidential hopeful had been away for to perform Umrah, a lesser hajj in Mecca, a spiritual site in Saudi Arabia.

In a series of pictures sent to legit.ng by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu was seen stepping down from the private jet that returned him to Nigeria.

Also in his entourage is the governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu, who first stepped down from the plane before Tinubu.

In a tweet by Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the APC presidential campaign council, Tinubu was said to have granted an interview to Kaduna-based freedom radio in Mecca.

During the interview, Tinubu reiterated his commitment to remove the fuel subsidy if elected as president in the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Lagos state lamented that many of his words are being restructured and distributed to tarnish his image, adding that the number of fake news about him is unlimited.

Tinubu then revealed that his serial visit to the spiritual site is personal, adding that he always performs Umrah to experience spiritual rebirth consistently.

Source: Legit.ng