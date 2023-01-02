President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Osita Anthony Aboloma as Chairman of the National Quality Council

This is coming days after he confirmed some fresh appointments and re-appointments across several ministries, agencies, parastatals

In the appointment letter sent to Aboloma, it was gathered that his will run for five-years

FCT, Abuja - With a few months left to the end of his administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the appointment of Osita Anthony Aboloma as Chairman of the National Quality Council.

Aboloma's appointment was confirmed on Monday, January 2 in a statement by Ifedayo Sayo, the spokesman of the minister of industry, trade and investment.

President Muhammadu Buhari has continued his reshuffling method in leadership across ministries, agencies and parastatals ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo: Garba Shehu

As contained in the statement, the appointment is expected to take effect from August 3, 2022, and is renewable for a second five-year tenure.

Similarly, a letter was sent to the new appointee (Anthony Aboloma) by the minister, Adeniyi Adebayo who confirmed the appointment of the former by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Daily Independent, Adebayo's letter was quoted as saying:

"President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved your appointment as the Chairman of the National Quality Council (NQC) for a five-year tenure with effect from 3rd August 2022, which is renewable for a second and final five-year tenure.”

“Your emoluments and other conditions of service are as provided under the ‘Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances etc; Amendment) Act 2008”.

The letter also urged Aboloma to be in charge of the daily activities in the government agency which also includes the implementation of the "Nigerian National Quality Policy and performance of all relevant functions prescribed for the Council.”

The newly approved national quality council boss is the immediate director-general of the standard organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Source: Legit.ng