FCT, Abuja - Less than 48 hours into the new year, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the tenure renewal of some top government officials in some agencies and parastatals.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

This development was made known on Friday, December 30 via a circular issued by the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

Renewals were made known via a circular issued on Friday, December 30 via a circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

As reported by Daily Trust, the circular was signed on the SGF’s behalf by his director of information, Willie Bassey.

Below is the full list of top officials whose tenures were renewed

S/N Name Position Agency/Parastatal 1 Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye Director-General The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) 2 Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila Director-General The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) 3 Engr. Bello Sani Gwarzo Executive-Director (Planning) Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority 4 Engr. Olatunji Babalola Executive Director (Engineering) Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority 5 Engr. Adewale Adeoye Executive Director(Planning and Design) Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority 6 Bashir Bala Zango Executive Director (Planning) Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, the circular also confirmed the ratification of the appointment of Dauda Ali Biu as the Corp Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) by President Buhari.

As contained in the circular, President Buhari congratulated all the appointees urging them to be steadfast in order to bring the best out of them while exercising their duties.

Source: Legit.ng