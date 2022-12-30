Full list of top govt officials whose tenures were renewed by Buhari in 2022
FCT, Abuja - Less than 48 hours into the new year, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the tenure renewal of some top government officials in some agencies and parastatals.
This development was made known on Friday, December 30 via a circular issued by the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.
As reported by Daily Trust, the circular was signed on the SGF’s behalf by his director of information, Willie Bassey.
Below is the full list of top officials whose tenures were renewed
|S/N
|Name
|Position
|Agency/Parastatal
|1
|Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye
|Director-General
|The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)
|2
|Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila
|Director-General
|The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC)
|3
|Engr. Bello Sani Gwarzo
|Executive-Director (Planning)
|Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority
|4
|Engr. Olatunji Babalola
|Executive Director (Engineering)
|Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority
|5
|Engr. Adewale Adeoye
|Executive Director(Planning and Design)
|Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority
|6
|Bashir Bala Zango
|Executive Director (Planning)
|Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority
Meanwhile, the circular also confirmed the ratification of the appointment of Dauda Ali Biu as the Corp Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) by President Buhari.
As contained in the circular, President Buhari congratulated all the appointees urging them to be steadfast in order to bring the best out of them while exercising their duties.
