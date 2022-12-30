As President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure winds up, he has continued to approve crucial appointments into government agencies and parastatals

Recently, the president approved the reappointment of Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the director-general of NAFDAC

Prof Adeyeye's was reported to have expired on Thursday, November 3 before a renewal was approved by the President who first appointed her in 2017

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the re-appointment of Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Prof. Adeyeye's re-appointment according to The Nation was confirmed Sayo Akintola, the resident media consultant of NAFDAC.

President Buhari first appointed Professor Mojisola Adeyeye in November 2017. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Her tenure extension as gathered by Legit.ng took effect on Thursday, December 1 after her tenure which started in November 2017 ended on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

It was also gathered that the federal government appointed Dr Monica Eimunjeze as Acting Director-General on an interim basis.

