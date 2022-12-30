JUST IN: President Buhari Makes Crucial Re-Appointment of Govt Official
- As President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure winds up, he has continued to approve crucial appointments into government agencies and parastatals
- Recently, the president approved the reappointment of Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the director-general of NAFDAC
- Prof Adeyeye's was reported to have expired on Thursday, November 3 before a renewal was approved by the President who first appointed her in 2017
FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the re-appointment of Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
Prof. Adeyeye's re-appointment according to The Nation was confirmed Sayo Akintola, the resident media consultant of NAFDAC.
Her tenure extension as gathered by Legit.ng took effect on Thursday, December 1 after her tenure which started in November 2017 ended on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
It was also gathered that the federal government appointed Dr Monica Eimunjeze as Acting Director-General on an interim basis.
