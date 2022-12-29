Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele of the ruling All Progressive Congress says the same-faith ticket of the party is not evil as painted by many

He said Nigeria needs someone that can salvage it from the depth of poverty and under-development

The Senator representing Ekiti central said Nigeria cannot afford to gamble its future by electing an inexperienced leader

Ekiti, Iyin - Following the controversy laced around the All Progressive Congress (APC) choice to go for a same-faith ticket, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has urged Nigerians not to be swayed by politicians plotting to demonise the move.

Senator Bamidele who represents Ekiti central made this submission recently while speaking at his country’s home in Iyin-Ekiti, Leadership reported.

Senator Bamidele in what seems like a dig aimed at Peter Obi of the Labour Party said Nigeria cannot afford to elect an inexperienced leader. Photo: Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, Mr Peter Obi

He stated that needs a unifier who can bring all the ethnic groups together and combat the menace of insecurity.

Senator Bamidele described the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the right choice stating that he is the key to unlocking Nigeria’s solution to its numerous shortcomings.

He said Nigerians cannot hand the helm of affairs to an inexperienced politician who dies not understand the tenets of development and the sustainability of development for the country.

2023 presidency: Senator Bamidele assures Christians of balance with Tinubu

The Lawmaker urged Christians in Ekiti and across the federation not to be alarmed while noting that a vote for Tinubu would be the best decision for a united, progressive and secured Nigeria.

Senator Bamidele said:

“The 2023 is one election that must be by reality and not by religious fanaticism or ethnic bond. Poverty and insecurity didn’t recognise all these factors. We need a thinker, resourceful and result-oriented leader to turn the country around and not someone that will bring us back to the abyss of corruption.

“Asiwaju has a rich leadership record and antecedents that Nigerians can rely upon. He is one leader that unites and build. He is a welfarist and not a pillager like others. I am confident that he can do the job well and make Nigeria proud as a nation."

