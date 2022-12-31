An APC member Obidike Chukwuebuka has said the move by G5 Governors is good for Nigeria’s democracy

Obidike who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Contact & Mobilization also said it will be a win-win if the governors endorse Tinubu

However, the APC chieftain said with or without their endorsement, his party’s presidential candidate will win in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not need the G5 Governors’ endorsement to win in 2023.

Obidike was reacting to speculations that the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had struck a deal with Tinubu in London.

Obidike Chukwuebuka, an APC member, says Tinubu does not need the G5 Governors’ endorsement to win in 2023. Photo credits: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The speculations have, however, been dismissed by the G5 Governors.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Obidike who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Contact & Mobilization, expressed confidence that Tinubu will win, with or without the support of the PDP governors.

His words:

“With or without the G5 Governors, Bola Ahmed Tinubu our presidential candidate is still the leading candidate. Whether APC needs their support to win the 2023 presidential election? No!

“We don’t need their support to win the election. It’s not a need. We can do without them, they were not in APC in 2015 when APC won the presidential election.

“The G5 governors were not in APC in 2019 when APC won the presidential election but if by any means they decide to endorse our presidential candidate, it’s still a win-win for us. That’s it.”

G5 Governors' support will make the “fight” easier, says Obidike

However, Obidike said it will be a welcome development if the governors decide to pitch their tent with Tinubu and the APC.

“It’s a welcome development, it’ll make the fight easier for us. It’s indeed a plus not a minus in politics,” he said.

The APC member also noted that the G5 Governors move is good for Nigeria’s democracy.

"It’s a good one for our democracy as everybody has the right to meet or negotiate or plan ahead of 2023. After all, it is for the betterment of the entire country Nigeria," Obidike said.

Wike says G5 Governors had no deal with Tinubu

Meanwhile, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, the arrowhead of the G5 Governors, has denied having any deal with Tinubu.

Wike, on his arrival with other G5 governors in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, asked the media to present the evidence that he held a meeting with Tinubu.

The governor also alleged that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been having meetings with some APC governors.

Source: Legit.ng