Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran has finally addressed his rumoured association with the ruling APC and some of its key chieftains in Lagos state

Jandor as he is popularly called disclosed he is not working for the ruling party in the state and even its flagbearer Bola Tinubu

The PDP candidate noted further that he is working very hard to make sure he ends the APC rule in Lagos state

The PDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a. Jandor), says he is not a mole for APC but strongly determined to end its reign in the state.

Adediran made this known in an interview in Lagos, The Guardian reported.

Jandor addresses rumored relationships with APC leaders. Photo credit: Abdul-Azeez Adediran

Jandor speaks on his 2023 move, reacts to report of him working for APC, Tinubu

He reacted to speculations that he was planted in PDP by the APC which has been ruling Lagos State since 1999.

It is also being insinuated that Adediran, a former APC chieftain and former leader of Lagos4Lagos Movement, is close to the APC presidential candidate, Chief Bola Tinubu.

Jandor reveals final position

He told the newspaper that it would be illogical for him to be APC’s mole in PDP and be giving APC ‘headaches’ in his campaigns, Vanguard report added.

Adediran said that though he was in APC for some years until January 2022, he had not had a one-on-one meeting with Tinubu, also a former Governor of the state.

The candidate said:

“It might be difficult for anybody to believe that I have never had a one-on-one meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“I have not set my feet on his Bourdillon house. Yes, I was coming from APC, but I have never been elected nor appointed.

“I have only been a consultant on that corridor.”

