Victoria Island, Lagos - The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has promised to cut the power of transport unio and motor park touts in the state.

Adediran made the vow on Sunday, October 30, while presenting the party’s governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, to the indigenes living in Lagos state, The Punch reported.

The governorship hopeful also said that he is prepared to give the people of the state new hope in life.

What PDP will do if they win Lagos

Jandor spoke at the event held at the Nigerian Airforce, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The PDP candidate also vowed to jail market leaders who close the market, noting that he would not have any godfather.

Read his statement in part”

“We will check the excesses of motor touts as well as Iyaloja and Babaloja in the state.

“Anyone that closes any market in the state would be sent to prison. I am not going to have any godfather.

