Two other contenders in the 2023 presidential election have been called upon to step down for the flag bearer of the 2023 elections.

The coordinator for Take Back Naija and Coalition for Peter Obi, in Anambra State, Chidi Nzekwe, in recent advice said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress to step down for the former governor of Anambra state.

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar have been urged to step down for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo: APC, PDP, Peter Obi

Nzekwe describing Tinubu and Atiku as spent forces said the duo have little or nothing to offer to Nigerians especially the out-of-school children across the country.

Coalition reacts to Arthur Eze's comment against Peter Obi

Further stating that Peter Obi is the best man for the job of Nigerian president in 2023, Nzekwe condemned the attack on Anambra billionaire Arthur Eze against Peter Obi.

According to Nzekwe, Eze is not the right person to give Ndigbo political direction, especially with his alleged past doomsday prophecies and campaigns for the transition of power in 2023.

He also stated that 90 per cent of registered voters in Anambra state will vote for Obi, as the coalition is working for all candidates featured in the election.

Peter Obi Reacts to Arthur Eze's Remarks Over His 'Failed' 2023 Presidential Bid

Peter Obi said that it is politicians like Arthur Eze that he wants to retire with his presidential bid in 2023.

Obi's reaction comes after Eze cautioned against his presidential ambition noting that he was never in support of the former governor's plan to contest in the 2023 election.

A spokesperson for Obi said Arthur Eze's comment over Obi's presidential bid only shows that the businessman is scared of losing his influence on the people.

Peter Obi sends strong warning to Nigerian leaders ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Peter Obi urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as Nigerians prepare to take back their nation, for good, come 2023.

It was reported that Obi while delivering his 2022 Christmas message to Nigerians explained that the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world while urging Nigerians to hold onto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

