Mbano - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Young ladies in Politics, Imo state chapter, took to the streets of Mbano local government area of Imo state to sensitize voters and women on the essence of voting and also knowing the right candidates to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

The group which is found in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, is known to be one of the efficient support groups under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 polls.

Wrappers and gifts were also distributed to the women as a way of encouraging them. Photo credit: YLIP

Source: Facebook

They tasked the women of Umnalum Umunakanu community to get their permanent voters cards and vote Atiku Abubakar and all other PDP candidates in the state.

According to them, PDP is the only party that meant well for the Nigeria and that has the women at heart.

The event was crowned with sharing of wrappers and gift to the women and they expressed joy and happiness saying, PDP is the only language they understand and will vote PDP from top to bottom in 2023.

