In December 2021/January 2022, many Nigerian pastors released prophecies about what “God told them” would happen in the new year.

This is a tradition that many Nigerians look forward to every year. Some clerics also release prophecies at any time of the year, especially when something of national importance is happening.

Prophet Godfrey Gbujie predicted that Peter Obi will clinch the presidential ticket of the PDP.

While some of the prophecies come to pass, some others fail to happen.

As the Year 2022 gradually winds up, we take a look at some of the major failed prophecies, that is, those that never happened.

Peter Obi to win PDP presidential primary

At a media conference on Wednesday, May 18, in Awka, Anambra state, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie predicted that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, will clinch the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gbujie, the ministerial leader of the World Zionist Union in the southeast said Obi would assume the position of the political arrowhead in Southern Nigeria.

The 65-year-old celibate prophet from Akabuo, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo who is based in Enugu said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, have more financial muscle than Obi.

He, however, said the two “are not favoured by God for the position”.

Contrary to his prediction, Obi left the PDP even before the PDP’s presidential primary which was eventually won by Atiku.

Obi eventually went on to pick the presidential ticket of the Labour Party.

Naira coming back to gain value

In January 2022, the general overseer of the Abuja-based ministry, Shiloh word chapel, Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, predicted that Nigeria’s currency, Naira, will regain value.

“I saw naira coming back to gain value in a few months…,” Vanguard quoted the cleric as saying.

However, the prophecy missed the mark as the currency has dropped 6.3% this year in the official market, according to Bloomberg.

Rather than regain value as prophecied, Naira is heading for its worst losing streak in two years, the global business news media reported.

Price of food not increasing more

Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel also prophesied that “the price of food will not increase more.”

“Farmers will smile this coming year unlike in 2021; the price of food will not increase more, I saw a farm-friendly rain coming even in the far north all across the nations of Africa and Nigeria shortage of food will not continue this coming year 2022,” he said.

The prophecy missed the mark on all fronts: food prices soared and farmers groaned as floods destroyed their crops.

