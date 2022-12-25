Udom Emmanuel, the chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council and governor of Akwa Ibom state has met with his counterpart in Benue, Samuel Ortom, an ally of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers

The 2 governors met behind a closed door in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital and Udom said the leadership of the party is open to dialogue with the aggrieved governors

Emmanuel described the governors as lost sheep that must be brought back to the folds they belonged to

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - There seemed to be a breath of fresh air on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after several months of disagreement between the G5 governors and the party's leadership.

Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa Ibom state and chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council, hosted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state in a private visit to the government house in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, This Day reported.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Emmanuel said the party is open to dialogue with the aggrieved governors, assuring members of the PDP members that some aggrieved governors of the party will work for its victory in the 2023 election.

Emmanuel described the aggrieved governors as brothers with mutual respect for each other, adding that they're all intact despite not participating in the campaign train.

The Atiku's ally described the aggrieved governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as lost sheep that must be returned to their folds.

His statement reads in part:

"I think I still feel empty that we are all not together on a campaign platform but when it comes to governance we are all together and we have mutual respect for each other."

