PDP Crisis: New Development Emerges as Gov Ortom Speaks on G5 Governors' Alleged Deal with Tinubu
- Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has dismissed the speculations that G5 Governors have struck a deal with the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu
- The media space has been awash with the reports that Tinubu and the five aggrieved PDP governors have reached an agreement in London
- Ortom who is a member of the G5 Governors, however, said the reports are not true, saying the group will inform Nigerians if they come to any decision
London, United Kingdom - The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, says the G5 Governors are yet to reach any agreement to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 election.
This is contrary to the multiple media reports on Thursday, December 30, which suggest that the G5 Governors have struck a deal with the APC presidential candidate.
Nigerian Tribune reported that Governor Ortom dismissed the claim of an agreement to support Tinubu when contacted on Thursday.
He said with their standing and experience, if they come to any decision, they will be the ones to inform Nigerians.
“It’s not true. There is nothing like that. As experienced as we are, if we are doing anything, we will let the public know," the Benue governor said while responding to an enquiry about the agreement to support Tinubu.
Ortom is a member of the G5, the five aggrieved PDP governors who have reportedly resolved not to back their party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, due to an unresolved internal crisis.
Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said he was not perturbed by the reported plots of G5 Governors to endorse presidential candidates of other political parties ahead of 2023.
The former vice president spoke through his media, Phrank Shaibu. Shaibu said his principal would not be surprised by whatever action the G5 governors decided to take.
He also expressed confidence that Atiku will win in 2023.
In another report, the G5 Governors on Wednesday, December 28, foreclosed any support for Atiku in the 2023 general election.
The five aggrieved PDP governors also reportedly rejected peace overtures from Southsouth leaders who appealed to them to retrace their steps.
They said they will not leave a crucial meeting in London for any meeting in Nigeria G-5 Governors dare PDP to sanction them.
Source: Legit.ng