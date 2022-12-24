Oluremi Omowaiye has been reportedly attacked by thugs suspected to be in the pay of the ruling party in Osun state

He was the former commissioner for Works and Transport on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress

Another APC member, Junior Olaojaoke was critically injured and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital

The former commissioner for Works and Transport, Eng Oluremi Omowaiye was on Friday evening attacked by suspected PDP thugs in Ilesa, damaged his vehicles and seriously injured his entourage.

He was attacked at popular Isida Spare part Market in Ilesa, Ilesa West Local Government while he led some leaders of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ilesa to present Xmas gift to the spare parts maketers.

Eng Oluremi Omowaiye was on reportedly attacked by suspected PDP thugs who injured his entourage and damaged his car as well. Photo credit: Adebayo Adedeji

APC Youth Leader, Ward 3 Ilesa West, Opeyemi Oke, Tosin Adanlawo, a member of APC, Mr Odekunle, Mr Ojo Agboola, Junior Olaojaoke were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The suspected assailants were led by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) like: Bayo Falade (Landlord), Rotimi Ojo (Rotimi Abu), Basit Alli (Basty), Tope Ilelowowa, Nurudeen Alowonle who were alleged to be shooting sporadically and throwing various objects at the ex-commissioner and members of his entourage.

An Eyewitness said Omowaiye had earlier fixed appointment with the market leaders to present Xmas gifts which included Cow and and bags of rice, and during the process of presentation, some hoodlums led by Bayo Falade surfaced and began to shoot directly at the gathering and throwing various dangerous objects to disrupt the gathering and aimed at the fomer commissioner's vehicle.

The eyewitness who did not want his name mentioned in print said the hoodlums were shouting "PDP ! Power " while attacking the former commissioner and the spare part maketers who were standing with him.

Omowaiye's Toyota Highlander was riddled with bullets while belongings of the victims including mobile phones were carted away.

Meanwhile, a very close aide to the fomer commissioner said the matter has been reported at the Police Area Command, Ayeso, Ilesa.

