Bayelsa state - Inatimi Spiff, a former senator who represented Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, is dead, according to a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The influential politician who hailed from Twon-Brass in Brass local government of Bayelsa state died on Saturday, December 24, in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness, PM News reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP spokesman in Bayelsa state, Ebiye Egoli, announced the death of the former Secretary to State Government SSG) in the Old Rivers state on Monday, December 26.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we received the wrenching news of the sudden passing of our leader, father, friend, brother, and one of the solid pillars of the PDP in Bayelsa State, Distinguished Senator Inatimi Rufus Spiff who took ill and was rushed to the hospital in Abuja.

“But unfortunately according to family sources, he could not pull through but passed on to eternal glory," the statement read.

Another report by Daily Independent stated that the former senator died at the age of 68.

PDP consoles family

The PDP in Bayelsa state said Senator Spiff's death has thrown the party into utter grief and mourning.

It added that the deceased had thrown his full weight behind the presidential aspiration of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Our heart goes out to the immediate families of the deceased and we pray that God almighty would give them the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss caused by his sudden demise," the party stated.

“May the gentle soul of our departed leader, late Senator Inatimi Rufus Spiff rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord, Amen.”

