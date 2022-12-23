Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has backed the removal of fuel subsidies

Lagos, Victoria Island - The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says fuel subsidies must end.

Jagaban, as he is fondly called, made this call on Thursday, December 22, at the business luncheon with business owners titled “Business Forward” in Victoria Island, Lagos state.

In the security scene, Bola Tinubu says his administration will use modern-day tech mechanisms to tackle insecurity.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Tinubu said:

“How can we be subsidising fuel consumption of Cameroon, of Niger, of Benin Republic. No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove subsidy.”

Tinubu further revealed that his number one priority, if he wins the presidency, is to ensure adequate security across the federation.

Citing Lagos state as an example, Tinubu recounted how he inherited insecurity as a governor in the state, and he was able to devise a mechanism to ensure a strict clampdown on insecurity in the state.

He said:

“I am committed to securing Nigerians from violence and the fear of such violence. Terror, kidnapping, and banditry have no place in the society I envision. Upon entering office, we will move to implement several measures.”

Tinubu said his administration would induce a technological approach and highly sophisticated surveillance mechanism to combat insecurity and annihilate forces frustrating the government.

He said:

“We shall acquire and upgrade the tactical communications and mobility of our troops and security personnel. We must also devote greater attention to the care and welfare of our military and security forces who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe.

“In sum, our objective is to be able to outmaneuver, outwit and outflank the terrorists and criminal groups. They want to defeat our democratic and good society. We shall defeat their evil one. We did it in Lagos with the RRS Scheme. We can do it again for Nigeria.”

