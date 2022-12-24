A huge task has been given to Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi by former President Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan has urged Peter Obi to continue to do what is right, noting the next Nigerian president must unite the whole nation

Meanwhile, Obi was in Bayelsa state to seek support from the residents in the 2023 presidential election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has applauded the standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who he said was the first presidential candidate to lead a delegation to visit him.

The courtesy visit to Jonathan’s home in Yenagoa took place before Obi’s rally in Bayelsa State on Friday, December 23.

Jonathan says Obi is the first presidential candidate to visit him. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Jonathan speaks on Obi's visit, tasks him ahead of the 2023 election

While commending Obi for his cultured public utterances, the ex-president urged him to make the unity of Nigeria his priority if elected as president, The Punch reported.

He said,

“I want to thank you that you are the first presidential candidate to pay a courtesy visit to me. I want to use this opportunity to encourage you in what you are doing.

"I have been listening to comments from political leadership and sometimes our supporters do more damage on our behalf. And I must commend you because your utterances so far have not shown any division. Just keep doing what is right.

"If you win, you will be a president for the whole nation, you won’t be a President for any group of people.”

Peter Obi thanked Jonathan

Appreciating his warm gesture and hospitality, an excited Obi promised to do his best to unite the people.

Obi also vowed to bring back the glory days of the country when he gets elected as president at the February 25 presidential poll.

