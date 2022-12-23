Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration of Osun is on a mission to recover all state assets in the possession of his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Hajia Kafayat Oyetola, and other ex-officials.

To this end, the asset recovery panel set up by the Osun government has directed those concerned to return with immediate effect, The Cable reports.

According to the panel's findings contained in a statement released on Friday, December 23, by its chairman, Tokunbo Salami, due diligence was followed in the investigations which discovered that some exotic official cars are still in the custody of Oyetola, Kafayat, and others.

The panel also claimed that the vehicles were taken away by the governor and his former appointees in violation of the law.

The statement read in part:

“The Assets Recovery Panel of the Osun State Government has directed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Hajia Kafayat Oyetola, and other former appointees to immediately return assorted vehicles valued at N2.9 billion presently illegally in their possession...

“Due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession.

“In the list of affected officials, Governor Oyetola alone has 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus Jeep, Toyota Prado jeeps and assorted models of costly vehicles. The wife, Mrs Kafayat, also has in her possession several brands of government vehicles which were taken away against provisions of the law.”

