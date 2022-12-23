Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya, the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff (COAS) says the Nigerian Army is on course to ensure a peaceful general election in 2023.

He made this declaration on Thursday, December 22 while speaking to journalists at the graduation ceremony of the Second Batch Trainees of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Youth Development Project for barracks youths.

The Nigerian Army said it has intensified operations with collaborations with other security agencies. Photo: DHQ

The army chief said the state of insecurity has been shredded into pieces while reeling out the improvement in its clampdown operations of perpetrators of insecurity.

As reported by Daily Times, he also stated that the combined effort of the military and other security agencies would not relent as they are poised to ensure peace and stability across the federation.

The army chief said:

“The matching order by Mr President to improve the security situation so that he can hand over a secured nation is what we are carrying out in collaboration with the Nigerian Air force, Navy, and other security agencies."

He revealed that collaborative efforts with other security agencies have intensified and the support of President Muhammadu Buhari has also helped immensely to clampdown on criminal activities.

The army chief said:

“Now, all hands are on deck, couple with equipment and other support provided by Mr President and commitment by the Nigerian Army under my command and other services and the cooperation of the Nigerian people who are providing information which is key in our operations.

“God’s willing, we shall continue to improve the situation and set the stage for the conduct of 2023 elections.”

