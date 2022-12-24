The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has claimed that the claim by Governor Ademola Adeleke's allegation that his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, his wife, and other ex-officials of the state carted away vehicles worth N2.9 billion is untrue.

In a statement released by the Osun chapter of the APC on Friday, December 23, the party described as “comedians" those behind the allegation, Punch reports.

The statement released by the Osun APC's media director, Kola Olabisi, said that the PDP and Governor Ademola Adeleke are by this claim trying to mitigate the effect of their embarrassing outings at the Osun Election Petition Tribunal.

As claimed in the statement, the panels set up by the government had their reports ready even before they were set up.

The opposition party in the state added that the said vehicles alleged to be in the custody of Oyetola, his wife, and other former officials are being used by Adeleke.

A part of the statement read:

“Take a look at the video attached, you will observe the vehicles they announced that they are looking for are already being used by the current deputy governor. Yet, they claimed they did due diligence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Talking about this particular panel, have they concluded their sitting? When was their report submitted? We asked these questions because only two days ago, the governor was quoted to have said any of the former political appointees that wanted his November salary should return the vehicle in his custody.

“As for the commissioners and other appointees who are also statutorily entitled, the governor formally approved their used official vehicles to them as gift for their meritorious service to the state since they are not entitled to either pension or gratuity..."

Source: Legit.ng