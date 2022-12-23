The governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, has dissolved all 17 Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen in the southeastern state, including their deputies and councillors

Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has reportedly directed the immediate dissolution of all 17 Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen in Abia state, their deputies and councillors.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, Vanguard reported.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu dissolved the 17 LGA chairmen in Abia state after the expiration of their tenure. Photo credit: @GovernorIkpeazu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the governor took the action following the expiration of the tenure of the LGA chairman, their deputies and the councillors.

They were elected into a two-year term in office in December 2020.

Hand over to Heads of Service, Ikpeazu tells dissolved council officers

Governor Ikpeazu also directed the dissolved council officers to hand over to the Head of Service of their respective councils.

He thanked them for their services and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Governor Ikpeazu's commissioner dumps PDP, defects to APGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ikpeazu lost one of his commissioners to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Uwaoma Olawengwa, the former Abia state commissioner for industry, resigned her membership from the state executive council under the leadership of Ikpeazu, an ally of Governor Wike of Rivers state.

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia, Olawengwa said her resignation was due to a personal reason while disclosing that she decided to join APGA so that she can be part of the "progressives in changing the narrative of Abia”.

Female inheritance: Governor Ikpeazu signs bill into law

In another report, the Abia state government granted assent to a bill which guarantees the right of females to inherit and own property in their fathers' families.

The bill, assented to by Governor Ikpeazu, was passed earlier by the Abia state House of Assembly in conformity with international best practices of eliminating all forms of discrimination against women.

Giving his assent to the bill, Governor Ikpeazu affirmed that his administration will not fail to listen to reason and common sense in the discharge of its obligations to the people.

Source: Legit.ng