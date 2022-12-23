Gunmen terrorising the southeast set ablaze the houses of Anambra state deputy speaker, Pascal Agbodike and a traditional ruler

The criminals also burned two buildings belonging to the President-General of Osumoghu, Nze Denis Muomaife

Muomaife made this known at a meeting between stakeholders from the Anambra South senatorial zone and INEC ahead of the 2023 general elections

Anambra - Gunmen have struck again in Anambra, setting ablaze many buildings, including those that belong to the state deputy speaker, Pascal Agbodike and one of the traditional rulers.

Daily Trust reported that the assailant also burned two buildings belonging to the President-General of Osumoghu, Nze Denis Muomaife.

Anambra state remains volatile even as Governor Soludo makes effort to ensure peace returns. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that this was disclosed at a meeting between stakeholders from the Anambra South senatorial zone and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The meeting bordered on voter education and the security situation in the southeastern state.

Will elections hold in Anambra state in 2023?

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, asked the stakeholders whether elections would be held in those communities because of their current volatile state.

Responding, the president-general of the Osumoghu community in Nnewi South, Denis Muomaife, said two of his buildings were burnt two weeks ago by some unknown persons.

“Not only that, the house of the traditional ruler of the community and that of the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly representing Ihiala II Constituency were equally set ablaze,” he said.

Insecurity in Anambra: Peace committee set up

In spite of the tragic incidents, Muomaife said the community had set up a Peace and Reconciliation Committee in making sure that such issues were tackled in no time.

The REC, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, said it was time the Anambra youths take possession of their lands and protect the people.

She said insecurity in Igboland was caused by the indigenes and not imported persons.

“We must hold the 2023 election, it must be credible and the votes must count. This is the time for the youth to rise up in different communities to protect their people," she said.

Prominent lawyer reportedly shot dead in Anambra state

In another report, a commissioner in the Ebonyi state House of Assembly commission, Barrister Leonard Chibuzor Alegu, was shot dead in Anambra state by unknown gunmen.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the incident occurred in the late hours of Saturday, December 17, along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, in Umunya community, Oyi local government area of Anambra state.

A source hinted that the deceased was travelling from Abakaliki to Onitsha to attend a child dedication when the incident occurred.

