As far as Abia state is concerned, female citizens will no longer be treated as second-class citizens, especially in their families

To make sure of this, the state government on Wednesday, November 30, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has assented to the bill that allows females to inherit properties in their families

Governor Ikpeazu said on Wednesday that this is one of the most important legislations passed by the state's House of Assembly

Abia state - The Abia state government has granted assent to the Bill, which guarantees the right of females to inherit and own property in their fathers' families.

The bill assented to by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was passed earlier by the state House of Abia Assembly in conformity with international best practices of eliminating all forms of discrimination against women, The Nation reports.

Ikpeazu noted that it is wrong for females to be treated as second-class citizens in their families (Photo: @Okezie_Ikpeazu)

Giving his assent to the bill, Governor Ikpeazu affirmed that his administration will not fail to listen to reason and common sense in the discharge of its obligations to the people.

The Abia governor added that it has become obsolete to keep treating women as second-class citizens even in their families.

Ikpeazu hailed the state's legislature for showing courage to pass this bill which, according to him, is historic, positively disruptive, and capable of setting Nigeria on the path of equal opportunities and sustainable development.

In his view, the governor stated that the bill is the most important legislation passed by the Assembly.

