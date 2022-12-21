The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) has once again stretched out his arm of philanthropy to the people

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has continued to intensify his presidential bid ahead of the crucial 2023 polls.

Tinubu, as part of his campaign schedule, met with the community of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Abuja on Monday, December 19.

Bola Tinubu has been tipped by many political pundits as the firm favourite to win the presidential polls in 2023. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

At the event, Tinubu, in a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, Tinubu gifted one of the PWDs minted cash of the new Naira notes at the town hall meeting.

The video shows that the APC presidential candidate was seated closely with his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu, who was donning a brown native attire with a blue cap and a brown design of his trademark logo on the cap, was seen reaching out his hands to one of his aides, who gave him the cash that he handed over to the man.

Meanwhile, Tinubu will be heading into the 2023 polls as one of the strong favourites for the presidency as he will be doing battle at polls with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Tinubu has been chiefly tipped as the strongest candidate to win the election due to the endorsement of several northern governors who are all members of the APC and the power of incumbency, which might likely play a massive role in the forthcoming polls.

Netizens react to Tinubu's kind gesture

In reaction to Tinubu's kind gesture, some Nigerians took to social media to hail Jagaban for showing an act of love and giving to the disabled.

@Malc_OE said:

"This is an act of kindness to a physically challenged person.

"This same man has donated hundreds of millions to needy people in various parts of the country.

"May God bless him for his kindness."

In another reaction to the viral video, @thisweek_ngtv, who seems to be a supporter of the former Lagos state governor, aimed a subtle dig at Labour Party candidate Peter Obi supporters.

@thisweek_ngtv said:

"Many Obidients crying under this post. If it were to be Peter Obi who did this, Obidients will be hailing him, calling him a kind man, but na the one Tinubu do, will be tagged evil.

"He only dashed an elderly man money and this is not bribe, bribe for what exactly."

Source: Legit.ng