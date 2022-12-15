The governor of Osun state has again demanded answers from the immediate past leader, Gboyega Oyetola

Governor Ademola Adeleke has again alleged Oyetola took N18 billion immediately after losing the state election held in July

Adeleke made this revelation in an address he delivered at a meeting with the Osun State Traditional Rulers in Osogbo On Thursday, December 15

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke has alleged his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, took N18 billion loan after he lost the July 16th, 2022 Osun governorship election.

Adeleke made this allegation on Thursday, December 15, during a meeting with Osun State Traditional Rulers at Osogbo, Osun State Capital, The Nation reported.

Adeleke gives a breakdown of Oyetola's loan and debt

During the meeting, Adeleke also confirmed that the state is indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion as of November 30th, 2022.

According to Adeleke,

“My administration inherited eight outstanding loan facilities, apart from salaries and pension debts, from Governor Oyetola’s administration.

“My good people of Osun state, the total loan stock as of today is N331.32 Billion.

“If the N76 billion debt on salaries and pension are added, the state is indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion. The amount owed to contractors is yet to be determined.

“The only fund in government coffers, as of Monday 29th November, was for November 2022 Salary. Otherwise, the state treasury was empty.

“As your governor, I will ask questions on your behalf. And will demand answers,” Adeleke told the traditional rulers.

He added,

“Governor Oyetola must explain how the N331 Billion borrowed in the name of Osun State was expended, with no obvious infrastructural development to justify this huge debt.

“Governor Oyetola must explain how the N18 Billion Bridge Loan taken after he lost the election on July 16, 2022, was expended.”

