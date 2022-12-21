Bashir Shola, aka Sola Kafinta, a strong campaigner for Peter Obi in Kwara state has reacted to Doyin Okupe’s conviction

The stand-up comedian and skit maker based in Ilorin alleged that the opposition went for Okupe after failing to find any dirt on Obi

Shola thereafter advised Okupe to appeal the judgement and revealed why the Labour Party presidential campaign DG should not have resigned

Ilorin, Kwara state - On Monday, December 19, a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Doyin Okupe, director-general of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council, to two years imprisonment for breaching the money laundering act.

He was found guilty of 26 out of a 59-count charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had arraigned Okupe in 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N702 million.

Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was said to have received cash from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) while Sambo Dasuki, the NSA at the time, was in office.

The court found him guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act by accepting cash payments in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act, without going through a financial institution

Ijeoma Ojukwu, the presiding judge, sentenced Okupe to two years in prison on each of the counts.

The former presidential aide, however, swiftly paid 13 million fine as directed by the court to avoid going to jail.

Reacting later on Monday, Peter Obi said the development would not demoralise him.

This is politics with bitterness, says Bashir Shola

Commenting on the development, Bashir Shola, aka Sola Kafinta, a stand-up comedian and skit maker who is campaigning for Obi in Kwara state alleged that the opposition went for Okupe after failing to find any dirt on the Labour Party flagbearer.

“Because they couldn’t find any dirt on PO (Peter Obi) so they went for his ally! This can't stop us anyways because we ain’t voting for Doyin Okupe but Obi! This is politics with bitterness and it shows how partisan the judiciary can be,” Shola told Legit.ng.

He said Okupe must have been extremely valuable and indispensable for the opponents to allegedly go after him.

“(Bola) Tinubu has been accused of so many allegations, and today he is still the APC presidential flag bearer. Can you see that the hands holding Nigeria down are actually strong?” he queried.

What Doyin Okupe should do, Bashir Shola reveals

Speaking further, Shola advised Okupe to file an appeal against the judgement.

“The plan is to remove the think-tank of Peter Obi’s campaign. Stepping aside will be like acting (out) the enemy's script. He has the right to appeal. I strongly stand with Doyin Okupe,” he said.

Doyin Okupe sends letter to Peter Obi, tells LP candidate what to do after resigning

However, contrary to Shola’s advice, Okupe on Tuesday evening, December 20, tendered his resignation letter as Obi’s campaign DG.

He announced his resignation in a letter he addressed to the LP presidential candidate, Obi.

In the letter which he posted on his Twitter page, Okupe said it is better not to allow his personal interest to distract the campaign of Obi and that of the party, hence his decision to resign.

